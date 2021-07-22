eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eHealth, Inc. is the parent company of eHealthInsurance, the leading online source of health insurance for individuals, families and small businesses. eHealthInsurance presents complex health insurance information in an objective, user-friendly format, enabling the research, analysis, comparison and purchase of health insurance products that best meet consumers’ needs. eHealth and eHealthInsurance.com are registered trademarks of eHealthInsurance Services, Inc. eHealth, Inc. and its technology was responsible for the nation’s first Internet-based sale of a health insurance policy. The Company is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

EHTH has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on eHealth from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price target on eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on eHealth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on eHealth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.23.

Shares of eHealth stock opened at $58.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.37. eHealth has a 12 month low of $47.84 and a 12 month high of $118.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02 and a beta of -0.15.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.54. eHealth had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $134.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.75 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that eHealth will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eHealth news, Director A John Hass acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $187,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,675.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 592.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 10.0% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

