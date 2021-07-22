QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) versus Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Head-To-Head Comparison

QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) and Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares QDM International and Goosehead Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QDM International N/A N/A N/A Goosehead Insurance 7.05% -25.50% 5.62%

This table compares QDM International and Goosehead Insurance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QDM International $120,000.00 29.33 -$310,000.00 N/A N/A Goosehead Insurance $117.01 million 39.16 $9.29 million $0.51 244.41

Goosehead Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than QDM International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for QDM International and Goosehead Insurance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QDM International 0 0 0 0 N/A Goosehead Insurance 0 2 3 0 2.60

Goosehead Insurance has a consensus price target of $139.60, indicating a potential upside of 11.99%. Given Goosehead Insurance’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Goosehead Insurance is more favorable than QDM International.

Risk and Volatility

QDM International has a beta of -3.9, meaning that its stock price is 490% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Goosehead Insurance has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.5% of Goosehead Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 76.6% of QDM International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 52.0% of Goosehead Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Goosehead Insurance beats QDM International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

QDM International Company Profile

QDM International Inc. operates as an insurance brokerage company primarily in Hong Kong. It sells a range of insurance products consisting of life and medical insurance, such as individual life insurance; and general insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and homeowner insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Shanghai, China.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc. operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 1,468 total franchises. Goosehead Insurance, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Westlake, Texas.

