Citigroup Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Citigroup in a research note issued on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the company will earn $1.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.89. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on C. Argus lifted their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Edward Jones lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.87.

Citigroup stock opened at $67.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.13. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $140.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.90.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 279.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.