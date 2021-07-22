$47.15 Million in Sales Expected for Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) to post sales of $47.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $45.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.10 million. Endeavour Silver reported sales of $20.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full-year sales of $172.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $163.10 million to $185.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $198.27 million, with estimates ranging from $146.90 million to $248.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Endeavour Silver.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.53 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 19.42%.

EXK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pi Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$6.30 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.75 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endeavour Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.51.

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.45. The firm has a market cap of $857.33 million, a PE ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.39. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $7.76.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 312.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,665 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 411,955 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 179,441 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,839 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 19,580 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 124,347 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 25,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

