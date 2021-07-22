Analysts Issue Forecasts for Dexterra Group Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:DXT)

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) – Equities research analysts at Beacon Securities upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Dexterra Group in a research report issued on Monday, July 19th. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Dexterra Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get Dexterra Group alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James upgraded Dexterra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on Dexterra Group from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.88.

DXT stock opened at C$6.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$432.71 million and a P/E ratio of 5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Dexterra Group has a 52-week low of C$3.32 and a 52-week high of C$7.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.