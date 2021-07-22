Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties. Alexander’s activities are conducted through its manager, Vornado Realty Trust. “

Shares of NYSE:ALX opened at $278.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $272.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.66. Alexander’s has a twelve month low of $233.70 and a twelve month high of $308.39. The company has a current ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 14.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by ($1.53). Alexander’s had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 27.46%. Equities analysts forecast that Alexander’s will post 19.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.73%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALX. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 865.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Alexander’s by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Alexander’s by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.05% of the company’s stock.

About Alexander’s

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

