Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics based on hypoxia inducible factor biology for patients with kidney disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $2.70 on Monday. Akebia Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $12.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $432.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.76.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.80 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151.39% and a negative return on equity of 96.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,368,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,868,000 after buying an additional 971,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 1,182.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,340,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080,193 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 16.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,598,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 374,236 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 39.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,432,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 684,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 1,963.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,447,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,752 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.