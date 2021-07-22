Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.07).

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Trilogy Metals to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of TMQ opened at C$2.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$401.56 million and a P/E ratio of -22.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.16. Trilogy Metals has a 52-week low of C$1.90 and a 52-week high of C$3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 8.44 and a current ratio of 8.44.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.