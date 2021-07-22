Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note issued on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.13 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.30 EPS.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.24 million.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.43.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $155.43 on Wednesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $190.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.72 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.60.

In related news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $208,437.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,884 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,772. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 12.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 60.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 40,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 15,220 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 67.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,137,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,214,000 after acquiring an additional 457,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

