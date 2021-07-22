Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.25 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

AFLYY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. HSBC raised shares of Air France-KLM from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $5.25.

OTCMKTS:AFLYY opened at $4.71 on Monday. Air France-KLM has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $6.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.62.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($4.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Air France-KLM will post -6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

