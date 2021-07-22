AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $51.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.71.

AllianceBernstein stock opened at $46.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.39. AllianceBernstein has a 1 year low of $26.33 and a 1 year high of $47.36.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $819.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.30 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 111.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AB. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AllianceBernstein by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in AllianceBernstein by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in AllianceBernstein by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in AllianceBernstein by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 36,788 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

