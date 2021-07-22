Analysts Offer Predictions for AptarGroup, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of AptarGroup in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Tiano now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.12. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for AptarGroup’s FY2021 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $776.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.41 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 8.13%.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ATR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.14.

ATR opened at $136.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.34. AptarGroup has a 1-year low of $110.34 and a 1-year high of $158.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.53.

In other news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total value of $219,731.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,587.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $6,196,147.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,138 shares in the company, valued at $11,474,218.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,550 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,302 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,794,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,966,000 after acquiring an additional 334,110 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,325,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,316,000 after acquiring an additional 98,299 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 17.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,900,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,239,000 after acquiring an additional 282,530 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in AptarGroup by 0.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,465,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,451,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC increased its position in AptarGroup by 8.1% during the first quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,010,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,101,000 after buying an additional 75,550 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

