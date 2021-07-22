Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 4.16%. On average, analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OFC opened at $29.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.46. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $30.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

In related news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $140,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,340 shares in the company, valued at $346,137. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $237,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,866 shares of company stock worth $651,348 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

