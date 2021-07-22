Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $97.00 to $124.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cassava Sciences traded as high as $120.00 and last traded at $118.00, with a volume of 138515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.83.

SAVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $78.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden Green Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 55.1% during the second quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Bleichroeder LP grew its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 75.9% during the first quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,475,000 after buying an additional 215,686 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $1,603,000. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -405.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.51.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

