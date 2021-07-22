Zacks Investment Research Upgrades eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) to “Hold”

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services primarily in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents and brokers. eXp World Holdings, Inc., formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation, is based in Bellingham, Washington. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EXPI. TheStreet downgraded eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. eXp World presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $37.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.60. eXp World has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.83 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $583.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.79 million. eXp World had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 30.11%. eXp World’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that eXp World will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $465,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $1,393,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 345,000 shares of company stock worth $11,709,400 in the last quarter. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in eXp World by 603.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in eXp World by 476.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 40,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 33,386 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in eXp World by 68.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in eXp World by 661.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 24,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in eXp World by 119.7% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 11,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

