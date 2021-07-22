GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GAN Limited is a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions predominantly to the U.S.land-based casino industry. It developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK(TM), which it licenses to land-based casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming. GAN Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of GAN stock opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $682.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.04. GAN has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $31.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.72.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. GAN had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 46.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GAN will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $61,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,147 shares in the company, valued at $448,159.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,655 shares of company stock worth $254,405 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in GAN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in GAN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in GAN by 1,188.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in GAN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in GAN by 221.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. 42.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GAN Company Profile

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

