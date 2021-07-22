The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $252.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $223.00 to $252.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $231.48.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $249.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.68. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $114.38 and a twelve month high of $254.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The company has a market cap of $82.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

In other news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total transaction of $29,607,123.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,090 shares in the company, valued at $54,201,661.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 72,845 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $14,558,073.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 270,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,977,486.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 342,446 shares of company stock valued at $68,773,585 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

