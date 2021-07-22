Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) to “Hold”

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on AAV-based gene therapy targeting the liver. The company operates principally in Germany and the U.S. Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc is headquartered in the U.K. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Freeline Therapeutics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Mizuho began coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of FRLN stock opened at $5.93 on Tuesday. Freeline Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $21.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.75.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.20). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freeline Therapeutics will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

