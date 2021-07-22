First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage (NYSE:FA) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, First Advantage currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of FA stock opened at $19.67 on Monday. First Advantage has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $21.37.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

