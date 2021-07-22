Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.81% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and owning triple-net leased industrial and commercial real estate properties and selectively making long-term mortgage loans. Its goal is to pay our shareholders dividends on a monthly basis. Its objective is to increase the amount of dividends paid out each year. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Aegis began coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities began coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of GOOD stock opened at $23.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $843.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,159.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $15.78 and a twelve month high of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 8.57 and a quick ratio of 8.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.15.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $34.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.63 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 9.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 156,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 493,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,888,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 304,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,955,000 after buying an additional 14,555 shares during the period. 52.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

