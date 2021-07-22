Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Short Interest Update

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,150,000 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the June 15th total of 21,160,000 shares. Currently, 14.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.2 days.

In other Ampio Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Dan Stokely sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $40,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,815 shares in the company, valued at $90,958.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Holli Cherevka sold 74,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $149,262.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,394 shares of company stock valued at $300,113. Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPE. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 600.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,910,256 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,737 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 50,506 shares in the last quarter. 15.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.19 million, a P/E ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.73. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.48.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunology-based therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AP-013, an intra-articular injection, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; AP-016, an intravenous treatment that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for COVID-19 patients with respiratory illness; and AP-014, an inhaled treatment that is in Phase I clinical trial for COVID-19 induced respiratory distress.

