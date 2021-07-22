Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 90.86 ($1.19). Rolls-Royce Holdings plc shares last traded at GBX 90.02 ($1.18), with a volume of 41,918,349 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 318 ($4.15).

The company has a market cap of £8.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 104.19.

In related news, insider Lee Hsien Yang acquired 915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £979.05 ($1,279.14).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile (LON:RR)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

