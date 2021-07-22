Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Short Interest Up 23.9% in June

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 443,300 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the June 15th total of 357,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $197,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at $243,254.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis bought 15,000 shares of Mistras Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 175,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,212.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mistras Group during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 66.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Mistras Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Mistras Group during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mistras Group during the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. 49.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of MG opened at $10.50 on Thursday. Mistras Group has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 2.15.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Mistras Group had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $153.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mistras Group will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets, and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

