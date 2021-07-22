Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the June 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OVCHY opened at $17.54 on Thursday. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $19.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

