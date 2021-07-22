Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,858 ($24.27). Rathbone Brothers shares last traded at GBX 1,850 ($24.17), with a volume of 27,377 shares traded.

RAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,735 ($22.67) target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,015.67 ($26.33).

The firm has a market cap of £1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,853.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

