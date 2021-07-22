AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$48.10. AutoCanada shares last traded at C$46.36, with a volume of 77,904 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACQ shares. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cormark set a C$58.50 target price on shares of AutoCanada in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of AutoCanada to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.83.

The company has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$969.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$969.52 million. Equities research analysts expect that AutoCanada Inc. will post 3.1847974 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoCanada Company Profile (TSE:ACQ)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

