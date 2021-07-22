$1.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) will announce sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the highest is $1.22 billion. Marathon Oil posted sales of $272.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 315.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full-year sales of $4.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $5.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $5.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marathon Oil.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRO. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.79.

MRO opened at $11.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.25. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $14.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,621,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $744,525.00. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 9.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,443,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $154,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,269 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,418,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $153,747,000 after acquiring an additional 374,231 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,219,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,462,000 after buying an additional 607,626 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,435,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,416,000 after buying an additional 1,520,324 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,128,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,878,000 after buying an additional 145,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Oil (MRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.