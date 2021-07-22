Brokerages Expect Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.15 Billion

Brokerages expect Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) to post $2.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Masco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.21 billion. Masco reported sales of $1.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masco will report full year sales of $8.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.71 billion to $8.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.96 billion to $8.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Masco’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on MAS shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $2,089,640.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,851,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,656 shares of company stock worth $5,340,170 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Masco in the first quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Masco by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,934,000 after buying an additional 352,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAS stock opened at $59.50 on Thursday. Masco has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $68.54. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

