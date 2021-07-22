Bright Health Group, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share (NYSE:BHG)

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bright Health Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Garro expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bright Health Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

BHG has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

Shares of Bright Health Group stock opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. Bright Health Group has a 52 week low of $11.64 and a 52 week high of $17.93.

In related news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell acquired 1,944,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $34,999,992.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.