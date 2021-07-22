Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Cut to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $0.70 price target on the stock.

FNNNF has been the subject of several other research reports. SEB Equities downgraded shares of Finnair Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. SEB Equity Research downgraded shares of Finnair Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of FNNNF opened at $0.78 on Monday. Finnair Oyj has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.83.

Finnair Oyj engages in the airline business in Europe and Asia. It also offers package tours under the Aurinkomatkat-Suntours and Finnair Holidays brand names. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 59 aircraft, which included 30 owned by Finnair Aircraft Finance Oy and 29 under lease.

