Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €118.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been assigned a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SIX2. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a report on Monday, May 17th. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Sixt in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €119.00 ($140.00).

ETR SIX2 opened at €113.70 ($133.76) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -155.37. Sixt has a 52 week low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 52 week high of €132.60 ($156.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €119.76.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

