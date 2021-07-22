Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €180.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been given a €180.00 ($211.76) target price by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DHER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €156.44 ($184.04).

Shares of Delivery Hero stock opened at €121.30 ($142.71) on Tuesday. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a twelve month high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €112.22. The firm has a market cap of $30.22 billion and a PE ratio of -17.21.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

