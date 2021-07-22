Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Alphabet Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alphabet in a report issued on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings of $20.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $19.35. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $21.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $27.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $97.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $26.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $24.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $26.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $35.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $113.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $136.43 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GOOG. Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,527.00.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,652.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,495.21. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,659.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 EPS.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,361.59, for a total value of $7,084,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at $14,304,150.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,403.54, for a total transaction of $3,328,902.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,381,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,312 shares of company stock valued at $166,477,588 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $806,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 876.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Alphabet by 5,763.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,998,000 after acquiring an additional 48,813 shares during the period. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

