Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €105.00 by UBS Group

Vinci (EPA:DG) has been given a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €103.29 ($121.51).

Get Vinci alerts:

Shares of Vinci stock opened at €87.87 ($103.38) on Tuesday. Vinci has a fifty-two week low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a fifty-two week high of €88.80 ($104.47). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €92.73.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.