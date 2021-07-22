Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Increased by Wedbush

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PacWest Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.97. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PACW. TheStreet upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $41.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $46.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

In related news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,036.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PACW. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 21.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 192.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

