Raymond James Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a report issued on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the natural resource company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.74. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s FY2021 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

FCX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

NYSE:FCX opened at $34.65 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,757,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,309.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $132,842.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,200 shares in the company, valued at $706,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,922 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,419 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

