Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €285.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been given a €285.00 ($335.29) price objective by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MEURV. Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €232.00 ($272.94) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Independent Research set a €260.00 ($305.88) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays set a €286.00 ($336.47) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Munchener Ruckvers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €274.75 ($323.24).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1 year low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 1 year high of €200.00 ($235.29).

