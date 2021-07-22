STMicroelectronics (STM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. STMicroelectronics has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS and its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 16.00%. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect STMicroelectronics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE STM opened at $38.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.49. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $26.90 and a 52 week high of $43.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

STM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on STMicroelectronics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

