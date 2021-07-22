Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Xcel Energy Inc. Decreased by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:XEL)

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xcel Energy in a report released on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the company will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.22. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.43.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $67.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.85. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,377,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,482,000 after purchasing an additional 76,461 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 25,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Xcel Energy news, insider David T. Hudson sold 9,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $683,157.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $754,508.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,634.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,090 shares of company stock valued at $11,500,784. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

