Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $49.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company operating through bank subsidiaries in the states of Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and New Mexico and a federal savings bank subsidiary in Iowa. The Bank Subsidiaries provide full-service retail banking. Deposit products include checking and other demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits. Loans include commercial and industrial, agricultural, real estate mortgage, consumer, home equity, credit cards and lines of credit. “

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $44.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.42. Heartland Financial USA has a twelve month low of $28.37 and a twelve month high of $54.03. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $169.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $254,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

