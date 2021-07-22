Supreme (LON:SUP) PT Raised to GBX 240

Supreme (LON:SUP) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.45% from the company’s current price.

SUP stock opened at GBX 196 ($2.56) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 196.44. The firm has a market cap of £228.59 million and a PE ratio of 14.85. Supreme has a 52 week low of GBX 140 ($1.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 225 ($2.94).

Supreme PLC supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom. The company operates through five divisions: Batteries, Lighting, Vaping, Sports & Nutrition, and Consumer Household Goods. It manufactures vaping products under the 88Vape brand. The company supplies its products to discount retailers, wholesalers, independent retailers, and supermarkets.

