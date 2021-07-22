Berenberg Bank Boosts Victoria (LON:VCP) Price Target to GBX 1,175

Victoria (LON:VCP) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,110 ($14.50) to GBX 1,175 ($15.35) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.31% from the stock’s current price.

VCP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price target on shares of Victoria in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price on shares of Victoria in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

VCP stock opened at GBX 1,095 ($14.31) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,061.32. Victoria has a fifty-two week low of GBX 235 ($3.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,205 ($15.74). The firm has a market cap of £1.28 billion and a PE ratio of -17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.24, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

