American Express (AXP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

American Express (NYSE:AXP) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect American Express to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American Express stock opened at $172.51 on Thursday. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $174.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Express from $158.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Express from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, DZ Bank cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

