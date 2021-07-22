Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

GMVHF has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Entain in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Entain in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

GMVHF opened at $23.68 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.27. Entain has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $26.92.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

