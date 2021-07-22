Entain (LON:ENT) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,200

Entain (LON:ENT) had its target price upped by Barclays from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Numis Securities restated a top pick rating and set a GBX 2,080 ($27.18) price target on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 2,090 ($27.31) to GBX 2,108 ($27.54) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 1,852 ($24.20) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,930.71 ($25.22).

Shares of ENT opened at GBX 1,794.07 ($23.44) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,745.80. Entain has a 12 month low of GBX 1,012 ($13.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,900 ($24.82). The firm has a market cap of £10.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.96.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

