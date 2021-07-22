TheStreet Downgrades Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Capitol Federal Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

NASDAQ CFFN opened at $11.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Capitol Federal Financial has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $14.38.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $55.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.92 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 25.23%. Equities analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

In related news, CEO John B. Dicus sold 14,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $189,880.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,314,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,102,880.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,398 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 147,626 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,078 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

