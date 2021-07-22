Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ATLKY. Pareto Securities upgraded Atlas Copco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Atlas Copco has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $306.00.

OTCMKTS ATLKY opened at $65.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 0.88. Atlas Copco has a twelve month low of $43.60 and a twelve month high of $66.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.31.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

