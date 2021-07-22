$9.95 Million in Sales Expected for Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) will report $9.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.60 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $48.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.59 million to $48.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $97.12 million, with estimates ranging from $91.04 million to $103.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 275.08% and a negative net margin of 302.93%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XERS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 50.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $240.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.77. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $7.94.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

