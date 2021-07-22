Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$49.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$44.48 million.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th.

