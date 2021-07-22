Brokers Set Expectations for Invesque Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:IVQ)

Invesque Inc. (TSE:IVQ) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Invesque in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE IVQ opened at C$3.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$181.68 million and a PE ratio of -1.16. Invesque has a 12 month low of C$1.92 and a 12 month high of C$4.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.52.

Invesque (TSE:IVQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$67.97 million for the quarter.

About Invesque

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. Its portfolio of investments include independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 107 properties, including 72 assisted living and memory care facilities, 17 skilled nursing facilities, 13 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

